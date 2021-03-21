Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:19 IST
Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over personal enmity in northwest Delhi's Azadpur on Sunday, police said.

Mohit (18), Amit Dubey (20) and their accomplice Rajnish (21) had allegedly killed Suresh alias Banwari on March 15 to take revenge from him for conspiring against one of the three accused.

Suresh had sustained eight bullet injuries and was declared brought dead by doctors.

Seven empty cartridges and one bullet lid were recovered from the crime spot, police said.

On the basis of technical surveillance, all accused involved in the incident were identified and Rajnish was arrested on March 16, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

On Sunday, his two associates Mohit and Dubey were also arrested.

''During interrogation, Mohit said he had become a target of local criminals over dominance in the area. On November 15, 2020, some people attempted to kill him in Azadpur and he suspected that Suresh must have been a part of the conspiracy. So to take revenge, he, along with his associates, killed him,'' the DCP said.

Two held for killing man over personal enmity in Delhi's Azadpur

