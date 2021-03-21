Left Menu

Israel takes Palestinian minister's VIP pass over ICC meeting, Palestinians say

Israeli authorities confiscated the VIP border pass of Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki upon his return to the West Bank from a meeting at the International Criminal Court, a Palestinian official said on Sunday. Ahmed al-Deek, an official at Maliki's office, told Reuters the Israeli move was linked to Maliki's meeting with ICC lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at her office in The Hague on Thursday.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-03-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:34 IST
Israel takes Palestinian minister's VIP pass over ICC meeting, Palestinians say
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Israeli authorities confiscated the VIP border pass of Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki upon his return to the West Bank from a meeting at the International Criminal Court, a Palestinian official said on Sunday.

Ahmed al-Deek, an official at Maliki's office, told Reuters the Israeli move was linked to Maliki's meeting with ICC lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at her office in The Hague on Thursday. Israel's Walla news website cited unnamed Israeli officials who said Maliki's ICC visit was the reason for the revocation of his VIP card, an Israeli-granted pass that enables dozens of senior Palestinian officials to move freely through border crossings.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment and the Israeli foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment. "This is the Foreign Minister of the State of Palestine. He doesn't represent himself. He represents the State of Palestine, and we regard this as an attack against the State of Palestine," said Deek.

He added that Israeli officers detained and questioned Maliki's aides for 90 minutes at the Israeli-operated border crossing between Jordan and the West Bank. Deek said that the minister left the crossing without the card. It was not clear when it would be returned to him.

Bensouda announced this month she would formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israel. On Friday, ICC prosecutors said they have sent Israel and the Palestinians notifications of the opening of a war crimes probe, a move that leaves the parties with one month to seek a deferral.

Maliki's office said on Thursday that he met with Bensouda to urge that the investigations be accelerated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says

Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The recommendation ...

Soccer-Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Leicester Citys Kelechi Iheanacho scored two poachers goals as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday to set up a last-four clash against Southampton.The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from...

Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditions

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday he was prepared to step down to calm down a crisis in his four-party coalition, if his coalition partners agreed to several conditions including a cabinet seat for himself.The year-old, four...

Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw

Draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup made on Sunday Leicester City v SouthamptonChelsea v Manchester City Matches will be played at Wembley on April 17-18 Editing by Toby Davis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021