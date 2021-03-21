UP man booked for declaring mother dead in civic body documents to grab property

A man has been booked for declaring his mother dead in the register of the municipality in order to grab property in Rasra area of this district, police said on Sunday. Two personnel of the municipal body too have been book in connection with this case, they said.

Sation House Officer of Rasra police station Nagesh Upadhyay on Sunday said Shamshad Ahmed, in collusion with the personnel of Rasra Nagar Palika, had got his mother declared dead in the family register in 2017 and tried to grab the paternal property of his mother. As the matter came in the knowledge of the district magistrate, a probe was ordered. Based on the probe report, a case was registered on Saturday against Shamshad Ahmed and two personnel of the municipal body for cheating and criminal conspiracy, Upadhyay said.

He said investigation into the matter was underway.

