Left Menu

India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,15,99,130

With 43,846 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours the total cases in the country reached 1,15,99,130 on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:50 IST
India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,15,99,130
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 43,846 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours the total cases in the country reached 1,15,99,130 on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the union health ministry, as many as 22,956 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,99,130 including 3,09,087 active cases and 1,11,30,288 recoveries. The death toll stands at 1,59,755 including 197 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours. 83.14 per cent of the new cases are from 6 States. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 823 new COVID-19 cases, 613 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours. This was the highest number of COVID-19 cases which the national capital has reported since the onset of this year. The total cases have mounted to 6,47,984, including 3,618 active cases and 6,33,410 total recoveries.

Maharashtra reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,314 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of the new cases reported in Maharashtra, 5, 408 cases were recorded in the Pune district while Nagpur reported 3614 new COVID-19 cases. Punjab reported 2669 new COVID-19 cases, 1331 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, while Andhra Pradesh reported 368 new COVID cases.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1322 new COVID-19 cases, 663 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 2,75,727 total recoveries 2,63,821 death toll 3906 and active cases 8000. Indore has been placed under a complete lockdown on Sunday in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday informed that there would not be any lockdown but people need to follow the guidelines of COVID-19.

" Mask, sanitiser and social distancing are must to stop the spread of COVID-19," Rupani said. In the light of the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases, schools in Tamil Nadu will remain closed for classes 9, 10, and 11 from March 22 until further orders, according to the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Hostels for these students shall also be closed. However, online/digital mode of education shall continue for these classes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says

Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The recommendation ...

Soccer-Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Leicester Citys Kelechi Iheanacho scored two poachers goals as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday to set up a last-four clash against Southampton.The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from...

Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditions

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday he was prepared to step down to calm down a crisis in his four-party coalition, if his coalition partners agreed to several conditions including a cabinet seat for himself.The year-old, four...

Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw

Draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup made on Sunday Leicester City v SouthamptonChelsea v Manchester City Matches will be played at Wembley on April 17-18 Editing by Toby Davis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021