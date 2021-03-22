Left Menu

Protesters against policing bill clash with officers in Bristol, England

Thousands of protesters converged on the city centre, defying COVID-19 restrictions banning such gatherings and ignoring an appeal from the local police force to express their views by joining virtual protests. A Reuters photographer at the scene saw some demonstrators launch fireworks towards police officers, try and knock over a police van, scale a police building and spray graffiti on it.

Reuters | Bristol | Updated: 22-03-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 01:30 IST
Protesters against policing bill clash with officers in Bristol, England

Police and protesters clashed in the city of Bristol in southwest England on Sunday at a demonstration against a government bill that would give police new powers to restrict protests. Thousands of protesters converged on the city centre, defying COVID-19 restrictions banning such gatherings and ignoring an appeal from the local police force to express their views by joining virtual protests.

A Reuters photographer at the scene saw some demonstrators launch fireworks towards police officers, try and knock over a police van, scale a police building and spray graffiti on it. He also saw police, some in full riot gear, trying to repel protesters using batons and shields.

Protesters carried placards with slogans such as "The Day Democracy Became Dictatorship" and "We Can't Be Silenced That Easy". The local Avon and Somerset Police asked the public to avoid the Bridewell Street area, where disturbances were still going on at nightfall.

"Officers ... have had projectiles thrown at them, including a firework, and have been verbally abused. This is unacceptable behaviour and those responsible for offences will be identified and brought to justice," the force said on Twitter. The government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill, currently going through parliament, would give police new powers to impose time and noise limits on street protests.

That has angered activists, particularly since a heavy-handed police response to a London vigil for murder victim Sarah Everard on March 13 caused widespread outrage and criticism of the police. The man suspected of Everard's murder is a police officer, and the case has unleashed an outpouring of grief and rage over the issue of violence against women and girls.

The government bill pre-dated the Everard case and covers a wide range of policy areas as well as the policing of protests. However, the two became connected in many people's minds because, by coincidence, the bill was up for debate in parliament two days after the London vigil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Workers at Canada's second-largest port reject deal raising strike fears

Unionized dockworkers at Canadas second-largest port on Sunday rejected an offer from management, raising industry fears of a new strike following crippling work stoppages in 2020, a union representative said. A spokeswoman for the Canadian...

Israel revokes permit of Palestinian foreign minister

Israel revoked the VIP permit of the Palestinian foreign minister after he returned to the West Bank from a trip to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Israeli and Palestinian officials confirmed.The move appeared to be Israeli r...

Iran threatens US Army post and top general

Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, an Army post in the U.S. capital, and against the Armys vice chief of staff, two senior U.S. intelligence officials said.They said communications intercepted by the National Security Agency in Janu...

Government attack on hospital in northwestern Syria kills 6

Artillery shells fired from government areas hit a major hospital in a rebel-controlled town in northwestern Syria on Sunday, killing at least six patients, including a child, wounding medical staff and forcing the facility to shut its door...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021