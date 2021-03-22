Saudi-Led coalition targets Houthi missiles' workshops in Yemen's Sanaa - State media

Saudi-Led coalition targets Houthi missiles' workshops in Yemen's Sanaa - State mediaReuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 02:48 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said late on Sunday it had destroyed Houthi workshops for assembling ballistic missiles and drones in the capital Sanaa, Saudi state media reported.
"The operation aims to neutralize and destroy the sources of an impending attack and to protect civilians from hostile attacks," the coalition added.
