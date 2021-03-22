Left Menu

Police officers hurt, vehicles set on fire in violent protest in Bristol, England

Thousands of demonstrators had converged on the city centre, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. The local force, Avon and Somerset Police, said the demonstration began peacefully but was later turned into a violent disorder by a small minority.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 03:25 IST
Police officers hurt, vehicles set on fire in violent protest in Bristol, England
Representative image

Two police officers were seriously injured and at least two police vehicles were set on fire in the city of Bristol in southwest England during violent scenes after a peaceful protest, police said. Thousands of demonstrators had converged on the city centre, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.

The local force, Avon and Somerset Police, said the demonstration began peacefully but was later turned into a violent disorder by a small minority. Home Secretary Priti Patel, the interior minister, said on Twitter that the scenes in Bristol were unacceptable.

"Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated," she said. "Our police officers put themselves in harm's way to protect us all. My thoughts this evening are with those police officers injured." Two officers were taken to hospital, one with a broken arm and another with broken ribs, while others were subjected to violence and verbal abuse. The outside of a police station in the city centre was vandalized.

Avon and Somerset Police said it had requested help from neighbouring forces to bring the situation under control. "All those involved in this criminal behaviour will be identified and brought to justice. There will be significant consequences for behaviour such as this," Avon and Somerset's chief superintendent, Will White, said in a statement.

A Reuters photographer at the scene saw some demonstrators launch fireworks towards police officers, try to knock over a police van, scale the outside wall of a police station and spray graffiti on it. He also saw police, some in full riot gear, using batons and shields to try to repel protesters.

Some demonstrators carried placards with slogans such as "Kill the Bill", "The Day Democracy Became Dictatorship" and "We Can't Be Silenced That Easy". The government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill would give police new powers to impose time and noise limits on street protests.

That has angered activists, particularly since a heavy-handed police response to a London vigil for murder victim Sarah Everard on March 13 caused widespread outrage and criticism of the police. A serving police officer has been charged with Everard's kidnap and murder, and the case has unleashed an outpouring of grief and rage over the issue of violence against women and girls.

The government bill pre-dated the Everard case and covers a wide range of policy areas as well as the policing of protests. However, the two became connected in many people's minds because, by coincidence, the bill was up for debate in parliament two days after the London vigil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China donates 400,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Niger

China donated 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm to Niger on Sunday, the first vaccines the West African nation has received, Nigers presidency said. Vaccinations have been slow to get started in many African count...

Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds

Miami Beach officials voted on Sunday to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break. Thousands of peo...

New Zealand expected to announce details of travel arrangement with Australia

New Zealand is set to announce on Monday whether it will open quarantine-free travel to Australians, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated that such an arrangement may only be with some Australian states.Ardern told state broadcaster ...

Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief amid tensions at Cricket South Africa

The historic double victory of the South African womens cricket squad over India brought some welcome weekend relief to fans and Cricket South Africa amid heightened tensions in the top echelons of the body.The visitors clinched the T20 Int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021