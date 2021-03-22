Left Menu

Biden says he will visit border 'at some point', migrants should apply from home countries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 03:28 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he planned to visit the border with Mexico "at some point" and his administration was working to ensure that potential migrants applied for asylum in their home countries.

Asked what more could be done to convince migrant families to stop coming across the border, Biden told reporters: "A lot more, we are in the process of doing it now, including making sure we re-establish what existed before - which is they can stay in place and make their case from their home countries."

