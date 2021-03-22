Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Saudi-Led coalition targets Houthi missiles' workshops in Yemen's Sanaa: State media

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said late on Sunday it had destroyed Houthi workshops for assembling ballistic missiles and drones in the capital Sanaa, Saudi state media reported. "The operation aims to neutralize and destroy the sources of an impending attack and to protect civilians from hostile attacks," the coalition added. Police officers hurt, vehicles set on fire in violent protest in Bristol, England

Advertisement

Two police officers were seriously injured and at least two police vehicles were set on fire in the city of Bristol in southwest England during violent scenes after a peaceful protest, police said. Thousands of demonstrators had converged on the city centre, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. Israel takes Palestinian minister's VIP pass over ICC meeting, Palestinians say

Israeli authorities confiscated the VIP border pass of Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki upon his return to the West Bank from a meeting at the International Criminal Court, a Palestinian official said on Sunday. Ahmed al-Deek, an official at Maliki's office, told Reuters the Israeli move was linked to Maliki's meeting with ICC lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at her office in The Hague on Thursday. U.S., Europe press Turkey to rethink ditching violence-on-women pact

U.S. and European leaders denounced what they called Turkey's baffling and concerning decision to pull out of an international accord designed to protect women from violence, and urged President Tayyip Erdogan to reconsider. Erdogan's government on Saturday withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey's biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women's rights. At least 22 killed in Niger village attacks, sources say

Armed men killed at least 22 civilians in southwestern Niger on Sunday, three sources said, less than a week after unidentified assailants killed 58 villagers in the same region. The attackers raided three villages in the Tillabery region, which borders Mali and Burkina Faso. A security source said Islamic State fighters were responsible, while two local sources did not say who was behind it.

Russian jets hit gas facilities and civilian areas near Turkish border, witnesses and rebels say Russian jets hit a gas facility, a cement factory and several towns and cities in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border on Sunday, as Syrian army artillery killed seven civilians and injured 14 medics in an attack on a hospital in the area, witnesses and rebel sources said. The sources said a Russian surface-to-surface missile also hit the town of Qah while Russian air strikes came close to densely populated refugee camps along the border with Turkey.

EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from Europe The European Union is rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands, an EU official said on Sunday. Former EU member Britain has so far administered many more vaccines than EU countries in proportion to the population.

Canadian Michael Kovrig, accused by China of spying, faces trial The second of two Canadians detained in China for more than two years, Michael Kovrig, was due to face trial on Monday for alleged espionage, days after the United States raised its concerns over the cases during tense U.S.-China talks in Alaska.

China arrested Kovrig, a former diplomat, and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant. In a time of pandemic, love is in the air on Canada-U.S. border

Christina Kelly did not picture marrying her American sweetheart in the Peace Arch Park - a 42-acre (17-hectare) stretch of manicured lawns and neatly trimmed garden beds at an otherwise unremarkable border crossing in the Pacific Northwest. Kelly, a 28-year-old Canadian legal assistant from Vancouver, had been crossing back and forth between British Columbia and Washington state to see her boyfriend without a hitch for two years.

Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed, pressure on junta grows Demonstrators in Myanmar maintained their dogged opposition to military rule on Sunday despite a rising death toll, with two more people killed as the junta appeared equally determined to resist growing pressure to compromise. The country has been in turmoil since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, bringing an end to 10 years of tentative democratic reform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)