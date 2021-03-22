President Kovind greets people on occasion of Bihar Day

Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated people on the occasion of Bihar Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind . Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated people on the occasion of Bihar Day. "Congratulations to all on the occasion of Bihar Day, especially the people of Bihar on this Day! Apart from its rich historical heritage, Bihar also leads the way in the present. I had the privilege of serving as the Governor on this land which has been a witness to the earliest republic to Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran satyagraha. My best wishes on this occasion," the President tweeted (in Hindi).

Prior to taking over as the President, Ram Nath Kovind served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017. On March 22, Bihar was carved out as the state from Bengal in 1912 by the Britishers. The state celebrates (Bihar Dibas) every year on this day and observes a public holiday. (ANI)

