Police probing 'attack' on Gujjar family in J-K's Samba

However, he said no sheds were burnt and the deputy superintendent of police, headquarters, reached the GMC to record the statement of the injured.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:11 IST
Police probing 'attack' on Gujjar family in J-K's Samba

Police have started investigation into an alleged attack on a family, belonging to the minority Gujjar community, in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Monday.

A man and his family members were allegedly attacked by some unidentified people after he resisted their attempt to molest his young daughter in a village, resulting in injuries to him, the officials said.

He was shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu for treatment. The officials said police have started investigations to bring the culprits to book.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti highlighted the incident and requested immediate intervention of the Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh.

''A Gujjar family was brutally attacked in Samba yesterday. The culprits tried to abduct their daughter, the family resisted and were beaten up. The father has been admitted to GMC. The goons later set their sheds ablaze. Request @mukesh_ips-jk ji to look into this immediately,'' the former chief minister said in a late Saturday tweet.

Responding to the request, the IGP said police have already taken cognizance of the incident and an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered at Samba police station.

However, he said no sheds were burnt and the deputy superintendent of police, headquarters, reached the GMC to record the statement of the injured. ''Cognizance taken. FIR no.90/2021 u/s 307/341/323/354 IPC lodged at p/s Samba. Injured shifted to hospital. No sheds were burnt. DSP hqr reached GMC to record the statement of injured,'' the IGP said in his tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

