Congress MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS seeking end to farmers' agitation

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Deependra Singh Hooda on Monday gave a Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for compensation to all the farmers who lost their lives in the ongoing farmers' agitation and also to end the deadlock.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:19 IST
Congress MP Deependra Singh Hooda . Image Credit: ANI

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

