Congress MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS seeking end to farmers' agitation

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Deependra Singh Hooda on Monday gave a Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for compensation to all the farmers who lost their lives in the ongoing farmers' agitation and also to end the deadlock.

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)