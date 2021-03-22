Encounter in J-K's Shopian, four militants killed

Encounter in J-K's Shopian, four militants killedPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-03-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:26 IST
Four unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Manipal area of the district around midnight following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said a gunbattle broke out a couple of hours later when militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.
The security forces asked the militants to surrender but they refused the offer, the official said. In the exchange of fire four ultras were killed, the official said adding further details were awaited.
