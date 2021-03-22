PM Modi extends wishes on occasion of Bihar Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Monday to the people of Bihar on the state's foundation day. "Best wishes to all the residents of the state on Bihar Day. This state, which has a special identity for its glorious past and rich culture, continues to create new dimensions of development," the Prime Minister tweeted (in Hindi).

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated people on the occasion of Bihar Day. Bihar Day is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)