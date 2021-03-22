PM Modi extends wishes on occasion of Bihar Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Monday to the people of Bihar on the state's foundation day.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Monday to the people of Bihar on the state's foundation day. "Best wishes to all the residents of the state on Bihar Day. This state, which has a special identity for its glorious past and rich culture, continues to create new dimensions of development," the Prime Minister tweeted (in Hindi).
Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated people on the occasion of Bihar Day. Bihar Day is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Bihar
- Narendra Modi
- PM Modi
- Ram Nath Kovind
ALSO READ
RJD MLC's impudence in Bihar Legislative Council causes Nitish to lose cool
6 labourers killed as boundary wall of Bihar school collapses
Women legislators in Bihar seek reservation in Assembly
30pc colleges, 25pc varsities NAAC accredited in Bihar: Minister
Dead medical officer transferred in Bihar, govt says action taken