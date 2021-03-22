Delhi SDMA to hold meeting on Monday over spike in COVID-19 cases
In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) will be holding a meeting on Monday to formulate strategies to combat the virus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:56 IST
In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) will be holding a meeting on Monday to formulate strategies to combat the virus. The meeting will take place at 12:30 pm.
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary, and other senior officials will be present in the meeting. On Sunday, Delhi reported 823 new infections, the highest single-day spike which the national capital has registered this year.
According to the figures released by the health department yesterday, the city's positivity rate stands at 1.03 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.69 per cent. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
