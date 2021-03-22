Armenian PM says Davtyan appointed as chief of general staff - Ifax

Artak Davtyan has been appointed to the post of Chief of the General Staff of the country's armed forces, Interfax cited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying on Monday.

"Given that the President has not signed the draft decree submitted by the Prime Minister on the appointment and has not appealed to the Constitutional Court, Artak Davtyan is considered to have been appointed to the post of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces by force of law," Interfax cited Pashinyan's statement.

