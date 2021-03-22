ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Elavenil claim 10m mixed air rifle gold for India

India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan produced some excellent shooting to comfortably claim the gold medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup here on Monday. The India duo shot a combined total of 16 in the gold medal match to finish ahead of Hungarian world number one Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes who managed 10. The Indians shot a 10.4 each in the final shot to secure the top prize while the Hungarian pair got 10.7 and 9.9 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Before that, the Indians more or less sealed the issue in their favour with a 10.8 apiece in the penultimate attempt, even as their opponents managed 10.4 each.

