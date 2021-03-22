Left Menu

Congress MP moves adjournment motion notice in LS over Myanmar citizens seeking entry in India

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 11:40 IST
Congress MP moves adjournment motion notice in LS over Myanmar citizens seeking entry in India
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India. "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- India has sealed all entry points along the border with Myanmar amidst the ongoing military crackdown following the February coup. The Government is preventing any Myanmar nationals from entering the country," the Congress leader said in a letter.

"Myanmar area bordering Mizoram is inhabited by Chin communities who are ethnically our brethren and India cannot turn a blind eye to them. India is a signatory to the International Covenant of Civil & Political Rights (ICCPR) encapsulating the principle of non-refoulment and sending back refugees to Myanmar violates ICCPR & UN Convention against Torture. I hereby request the permission to raise the matter," he added. The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

AAP MP N D Gupta wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urging for sine die adjournment of Parliament session. The request comes in the backdrop of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla testing positive for COVID-19.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU has committed to allow contractual vaccine exports, UK minister says

Britain said on Monday it would remind the European Union of its commitment to allow vaccine manufacturers to fulfill orders, including the export of shots to Britain, after speculation of a vaccine trade war heated up.One thing I think we ...

Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Deswal attain World No. 1 spots after ISSF WC heroics

Indias 10m Air Pistol shooters Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal have attained the number one rankings after their heroics in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at Dr. Karni Singh S...

Anil Deshmukh will not step down unless allegations are proved, says Nawab Malik

Amid Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders demanding state Home Minister Anil Deshmukhs resignation over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh allegations against him, Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister ...

Richa Chadha excited to reunite with 'Fukrey' gang for upcoming installment

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Monday expressed her excitement on reuniting with her Fukrey team for the third installment of the comedy franchise. The Section 375 actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a boomerang clip, that showed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021