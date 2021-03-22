Tirath Singh Rawat to arrive in Delhi for four-day visit

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will on Monday arrive in the national capital for a four-day visit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:08 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will on Monday arrive in the national capital for a four-day visit. "He will be here for four days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers," informed an official from the Chief Minister's office.

Earlier on Friday, Rawat had met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital. The newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who triggered a controversy with his remarks on women wearing ripped jeans, on Sunday, stoked another row, saying people should have produced more children to get extra ration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing an event at Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, Rawat said, "Jisne 20 bacche paida kiye usse humne ek quintal anaj diya. Jisne do paida kiye unko 10 kilo. Jab waqt tha toh bacche paida kiye nhi....ab jisko jayada aanaj mil raha hai usse jalan kaisi (the family with 20 kids were distributed one quintal of rice while the family with two kids got 10 kgs of rice. You did not give birth to enough kids when there was time...so there is nothing to be jealous of)." Rawat also made a factual error when he said in this speech that "America enslaved India for 200 years".

"As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling the COVID-19 crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," he said. (ANI)

