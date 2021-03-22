Left Menu

Man arrested for stitching private parts of wife in UP

In a bizzare incident, a man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district for stitching private parts of his wife with a copper wire over suspicion of her having an affair, police said on Monday.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bizzare incident, a man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district for stitching private parts of his wife with a copper wire over suspicion of her having an affair, police said on Monday. The Rampur police have filed a case in the matter on the basis of a complaint by the woman.

"The woman told us that her husband beat her up and subjected her to inhumane act. We have registered an FIR and sent her for a medical examination. We have arrested the man and appropriate actions are being taken," a police official informed. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

