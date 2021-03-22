Left Menu

Police seize 800 kg cannabis worth almost Rs 2 crores in Andhra Pradesh

Two persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling 800 kilograms of cannabis worth around Rs two crores in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

ANI | Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:21 IST
Police seize 800 kg cannabis worth almost Rs 2 crores in Andhra Pradesh
Cannabis hidden in a vehicle recovery van.. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling 800 kilograms of cannabis worth around Rs two crores in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, police said. Parvatipuram Police seized cannabis which was hidden in a vehicle recovery van on Sunday.

"We received information regarding the smuggling of cannabis. A police team initiated checking of vehicles at Gochekka village and found a vehicle recovery van in suspicious condition. While searching the team found that the van was modified and cannabis was concealed in specially arranged shelves," the area Circle Inspector Lakshmana Rao told reporters. "The vehicle was carrying almost 800 kg of cannabis from Visakhapatnam tribal agency area. The van was going towards Bihar via Odisha," the Inspector added.

The police registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

