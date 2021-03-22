Left Menu

HC stays order restraining FRL to go ahead with Reliance deal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:24 IST
HC stays order restraining FRL to go ahead with Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a single judge's order restraining Future Retail Ltd from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh also issued notice to Amazon on Future Group's appeal challenging the single judge's March 18 judgment on the deal.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on April 30.

It also stayed the single judge order asking for attachment of assets of Future Group's Kishore Biyani and others and directing them to appear in the court on April 28.

The single judge's order had come on Amazon's plea seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator's on October 25, 2020, restraining Future Retail from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows it's 79 per cent effective.

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows its 79 per cent effective....

Congress brings instability and violence, BJP development: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jonai.

Congress brings instability and violence, BJP development Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jonai....

EU has committed to allow contractual vaccine exports, UK minister says

Britain said on Monday it would remind the European Union of its commitment to allow vaccine manufacturers to fulfill orders, including the export of shots to Britain, after speculation of a vaccine trade war heated up.One thing I think we ...

Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Deswal attain World No. 1 spots after ISSF WC heroics

Indias 10m Air Pistol shooters Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal have attained the number one rankings after their heroics in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at Dr. Karni Singh S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021