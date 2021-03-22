SC to hear Yamuna pollution matter on Thursday
The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear the Yamuna pollution matter on Thursday, after hearing lawyer Shadan Farasat, appearing for Delhi Jal Board (DJB), seeking a direction for an urgent hearing in the matter, keeping in view the demand for water during Holi and increase in the pollution.
The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear the Yamuna pollution matter on Thursday, after hearing lawyer Shadan Farasat, appearing for Delhi Jal Board (DJB), seeking a direction for an urgent hearing in the matter, keeping in view the demand for water during Holi and increase in the pollution. A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.
Lawyer Shadan Farasat, appearing for the Delhi Jal Board mentioned the matter before the CJI Bobde led bench seeing an urgent hearing in the matter. Farasat told the Apex Court that in the Holi festival the demand for water will increase. Please list it this week.
Farasat mentioned the matter regarding pollution in river Yamuna and reduction in the water supply. Farasat also said that an Amicus Curiae (Friend of the Court) was also appointed by the Bench. (ANI)
