Left Menu

Army doctor faces CBI probe for wrongdoings in jawans' recruitment

In yet another development in the ongoing army jawans recruitment case, an Army doctor will now face a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for alleged involvement in wrongdoings while carrying out medical tests of soldiers while joining the force.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:32 IST
Army doctor faces CBI probe for wrongdoings in jawans' recruitment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey In yet another development in the ongoing army jawans recruitment case, an Army doctor will now face a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for alleged involvement in wrongdoings while carrying out medical tests of soldiers while joining the force.

"An Army doctor posted in Haryana is facing a probe for his role in carrying out mispractices/wrongdoings while carrying out medical tests of jawans before they join the force," government sources told ANI. Sources said the figures with the Army suggest that close to 42 per cent of the jawans were recruited in the Army have not cleared their first medical test and were asked to undergo the review medical board which is conducted one month after the first test.

The sources said that on many occasions, it has been observed that candidates are failed in the initial test on grounds like having a defect in the nose bone or some other minor issue. "A large number of these recruits are made to undergo the review medical board for which they were asked to pay bribes by touts," the sources said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had given strict instructions to the officials concerned to go full throttle against the men involved in cases of moral turpitude and financial wrongdoings. Action is being taken officers and role of men was found to be involved in the scam related to recruitment of both officers and men.

General Rawat had taken strict action against some of the erring officials and the Army justice system ensured that many of the officers found to be involved in moral turpitude and corruption cases are sent home without pension benefits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows it's 79 per cent effective.

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows its 79 per cent effective....

Congress brings instability and violence, BJP development: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jonai.

Congress brings instability and violence, BJP development Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jonai....

EU has committed to allow contractual vaccine exports, UK minister says

Britain said on Monday it would remind the European Union of its commitment to allow vaccine manufacturers to fulfill orders, including the export of shots to Britain, after speculation of a vaccine trade war heated up.One thing I think we ...

Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Deswal attain World No. 1 spots after ISSF WC heroics

Indias 10m Air Pistol shooters Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal have attained the number one rankings after their heroics in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at Dr. Karni Singh S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021