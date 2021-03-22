One killed, dozen injured in balcony collapses in UP

One killed, dozen injured in balcony collapses in UPPTI | Firozabad | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:48 IST
A man was killed and 12 others were injured when a balcony collapsed during a wedding ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place late Sunday night in Kutubpur village, they said.
Several people had gathered to witness a marriage ceremony when the balcony of the house belonging to Zakir Ali collapsed, SP (City) M C Misra said.
Badshah alias Arvind (35), who was standing under the balcony, died in the incident while 12 others were injured and are undergoing treatment, the SP said.
The body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
