Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM following uproar over corruption allegations in Maharashtra

Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 2 PM following an uproar in the House over alleged corruption charges on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:52 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM following uproar over corruption allegations in Maharashtra
Visual of Rajya Sabha (Photo/ANI).

Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 2 PM following an uproar in the House over alleged corruption charges on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Several leaders in the House, including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, raised the recent corruption allegations against the Maharashtra Home Minister.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction. Further probe on these allegations is underway.

The first part of the Budget Session commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29 and concluded on February 29. The second part of the session began on March 8 and will conclude on April 8. (ANI)

