PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:27 IST
Nomination papers of LDF-Independent candidate in Kondotty accepted

The nomination papers ofK P Sulaiman Haji, the LDF-Independent candidate from Kondotty in the April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala, which were kept in abeyance as his affidavit did not contain details about his family, was accepted on Monday by the returning officer on the basis of expert opinion.

The Congress-led UDF had alleged that Sulaiman Haji's affidavit was incomplete as details of his Pakistani wife had not been mentioned.

During scrutiny onSaturday, the RO had kept the nomination papers in abeyance.

Sulaiman Haji had written ''not applicable'' against a column on details of spouse in the documents attached with his nomination form.

The IUML leaders had opposed this and submitted documents alleging that Haji had two wives, including an 18- year old Pakistani woman with whom he was residing in Dubai.

The lawyers who appeared for the UDF alleged that the RO had taken a ''predetermined'' decision on the matter.

The affidavit submitted by Haji was incomplete and necessary attachments were not there.

''Sulaiman Haji has two wives--one living in Kerala and the other an 18-year-old woman from Pakistan and residing in Dubai'', the lawyers who appeared for UDF alleged.

The suppression of facts was against the provisions of the Representation of People's Act and the fact that the LDF candidate had married a foreign national and suppressed the same was illegal, they alleged.PTI Corr UD SS PTI PTI

