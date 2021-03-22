Left Menu

Centre, MP and UP sign MoU to implement Ken-Betwa river interlinking project

It also will pave the way for more interlinking of river projects to ensure that scarcity of water does not become an inhibitor for development in the country, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An agreement to implement the Ken-Betwa river link project was signed on Monday by the Jal Shakti Ministry and the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The agreement was signed by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The project involves the transfer of water from the Ken to the Betwa river through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr project, Kotha Barrage, and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project. It will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh hectares, drinking water supply to about 62 lakh people, and also generate 103 MW of hydropower.

The project will be of immense benefit to the water-starved region of Bundelkhand, especially to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri, and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh, according to a PMO statement.

