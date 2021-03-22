Left Menu

Saradha scam: CBI searches at offices of SEBI officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:35 IST
Saradha scam: CBI searches at offices of SEBI officials

The CBI on Monday carried out searches at the offices of three Securities and Exchange Board of India officials in connection with their alleged role in saving Saradha ponzi scheme operators, officials said.

The names of the three officers have been withheld, they said. There are multiple FIRs against the Saradha Group in West Bengal, in which it has been alleged that thousands of investors were allegedly duped by company officials and their associates who swindled their deposits.

The Supreme Court had handed over the Saradha chit fund scam probe to the CBI and asked the state governments concerned to provide all logistical help to the agency team investigating the matter.PTI ABS DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Division Bench of Delhi HC stays Single bench order favouring Emergency Award against Future-Reliance deal

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Monday stayed Justice JR Midha order favouring the Emergency Award against Future-Reliance deal. The Bench has also issued a notice to Amazon on Future appeal. Division Ben...

EC bans bike rallies in poll-going seats 72 hours before voting day

The Election Commission on Monday banned bike rallies 72 hours before the date of polling and on the polling day in all election-going constituencies amid reports that anti-social elements use motor bikes to intimidate voters.In a directive...

BJP 'factions' in Assam have betrayed people: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

BJP factions in Assam have betrayed people Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra....

Germany looks set to extend lockdown measures again

German authorities are expected to extend lockdown measures again on Monday and possibly tighten some restrictions as they face a steady rise in new coronavirus infections.Chancellor Angela Merkel and the countrys 16 state governors, who in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021