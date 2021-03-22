Left Menu

France's Le Drian urges EU to help steady Lebanon

File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@JY_LeDrian)

France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday he had asked his EU counterparts to consider ways to help Lebanon, which is facing its worst economic crisis in decades.

"France wishes that we discuss the Lebanon question," Le Drian said as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers. "The country is drifting away, divided ... when a country collapses, Europe must be ready," he said, expressing frustration at failed efforts to form a government.

