BRIEF-UAE says plans to increase industrial revenue to $81.68 bln/year over 10 years

BRIEF-UAE says plans to increase industrial revenue to $81.68 bln/year over 10 yearsReuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:57 IST
UAE plans to increase annual industrial revenue to 300 billion aed ($81.68 bln) over 10 years, from 133 billion aed now - UAE leaders
UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid and Abu Dhabi crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan announce ''operation 300 bln'' national industrial strategy on Twitter
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
