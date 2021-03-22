Left Menu

Plea on manual scavenging: Can't compel anyone to file their replies, says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it cannot compel states to file their replies on the issue of manual scavenging, and said it will proceed with the hearing on the plea related to it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:33 IST
Plea on manual scavenging: Can't compel anyone to file their replies, says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it cannot compel states to file their replies on the issue of manual scavenging, and said it will proceed with the hearing on the plea related to it. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian listed the matter for further hearing in the third week of August. During the brief hearing, advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for a NGO ‘Criminal Justice Society of India’ headed by senior advocate KTS Tulsi, said that one manual scavenger dies every five days and the issue has also come up in the Rajya Sabha. Mandla said in February 2019, notice was issued in the matter and there are over 40 respondents but only 13 have so far filed their counter affidavit. The bench observed, “we can't compel people to file counter affidavit. We will proceed and draw adverse inference against them”. On February 8, 2019, the top court had asked the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) to place a record status report on the number of manual scavengers employed directly or indirectly since 1993 when the law prohibiting the practice was enacted.

It had observed that the matter was “serious” and asked all the states and the UTs to file their reply within four weeks. The plea, filed by a NGO through advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi has sought the number of manual scavengers who have died since 1993. It has also sought a direction to all the states, UTs and the Indian Railways to investigate the death of manual scavengers and initiate criminal proceedings under IPC Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against authorities, agencies, contractors or any other official, who have directly or indirectly employed manual scavengers.

The death of persons under these circumstances cannot be attributed to mere negligence as these persons are engaged either directly or indirectly to carry out acts which are prohibited under the law and are exposing them to deplorable and hazardous conditions which have proved to be fatal in numerous instances, it said.

''Hence, it is the plea of the petitioner that the said contractors, officials, agencies or any other persons shall face criminal proceedings under section 304 of the Penal Code including the cases of agency wherein vicarious liability applies,'' the plea said.

Manual scavenging was declared illegal in 1993.

It said that the Act penalizes construction of insanitary latrine and direct or indirect employment of persons as manual scavengers and provides for up to two years imprisonment to authorities employing a person directly or indirectly for hazardous cleaning of a septic tank or sewer. The plea said that Rule 4 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers Rehabilitation Rules, 2013 mandates that anyone engaged in cleaning of sewers or septic tanks shall be provided protective gear and safety devices by his employer.

''The subsisting infrastructure does not purport towards the safety and security of manual scavengers, resulting in accidents, diseases, injuries and fatalities suffered by them.

''Hence, inaction on behalf of the respondents despite knowledge of the above mentioned amounts to willful negligence and disregard to fundamental rights and needs of certain weaker sections of the society in its entirety,'' the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai ex-Police Commissioner moves SC for CBI probe against Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction for immediate unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil ...

Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year

Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December last year.The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misi...

Rahul hits out at Centre over rising fuel prices

Kochi, Mar 22 PTICongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over rising prices of fuel, alleging it was forcibly taking money from the pocket of people to try and run the government.Interacting...

Division Bench of Delhi HC stays Single bench order favouring Emergency Award against Future-Reliance deal

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Monday stayed Justice JR Midha order favouring the Emergency Award against Future-Reliance deal. The Bench has also issued a notice to Amazon on Future appeal. Division Ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021