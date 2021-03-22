Left Menu

UP: 8 officials suspended so far, guard dismissed as spurious liquor death toll rises to 5

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:50 IST
UP: 8 officials suspended so far, guard dismissed as spurious liquor death toll rises to 5

Eight officials have so far been suspended and a village watchman dismissed as another man died in this district due to consumption of spurious liquor, taking the toll to five, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Khopa village and the first death was recorded on Saturday, according to police.

So far, five villagers have died while two others are in a serious condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Allahabad, Inspector General of Police, Chitrakoot Dham (Range), K Satya Narayan said on Monday.

Eight officials, including the SDM, DSP and district excise officer have been suspended in this connection and four people arrested, the IG said.

While Sita Ram (60) died in the village on Saturday night, Munna Singh (40) succumbed at a private hospital on Sunday morning, the IG said. Satyam (22) and Durvijay Singh (32) died while being taken to Allahabad on Sunday. Babli Singh (38) died late Sunday night at a hospital in Allahabad, police said.

Former gram pradhan Manohar and Vivek are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the government suspended Rajapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rahul Kashyap Vishwakarma, DSP Ram Prakash, District Excise Officer Chatar Sen and Excise Inspector Ashraf Ali Siddiqui till late Sunday night, the IG said.

Besides, Sub-Inspector (SI) Brijesh Pandey, two constables including Bhupendra Singh, lekhpal Rajesh Kumar have been suspended, he said.

The village watchman, Sunil Kumar, has been dismissed, the official said.

The IG said liquor contractor Ram Prakash Yadav, general merchant shop owner in Khopa village Trilok Singh and two others have been arrested while liquor shop and general merchant shop have been sealed.

To a question, the IG said detailed investigations are on and whether the liquor was spurious or not will be known only after the report is received.

He said the matter has been taken seriously and all those found involved in it would be punished.

The IG had on Sunday said that upon preliminary inquiry, it has come to light that the victims consumed country-made liquor on Saturday, after which they fell sick.

There is no liquor sale outlet in the village, and the booze was brought from a shop located almost 15 kilometres away, the IG had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo organisers to bar most international volunteers

Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Monday that Japan would not allow in volunteers from overseas except for some who are deemed essential, after it decided to bar international spectators amid public concerns over the novel coronavirus. Tokyo...

Another senior woman leader resigns from Congress in Kerala

Eds Adds details Wayanad Ker, Mar 22 PTI In yet another blow to the Congress in poll-bound Kerala, AICC member and KPCC Vice- President K C Rosakutty on Monday resigned from the partys primary membershipand decided to associate with the rul...

Trump could be culpable for his role in US Capitol riot: ex-prosecutor

Former president Donald Trump could be culpable for his role in the January 6 US Capitol riot, an ex-top prosecutor who previously led the criminal investigation into the incident said.Michael Sherwin, the former acting DC US attorney, also...

Gujarat: 1,128 labourers have died in accidents in 2 years

A total of 1,128 labourers attached to the agricultural and construction sectors have died due to accidents in the last two years in Gujarat, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.Responding to a set of questions during Question Hour, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021