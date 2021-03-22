Left Menu

Water governance a priority to ensure India's self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured that his government has made 'water governance' a priority in its policies and decisions to ensure the vision of India's self-reliance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:58 IST
Water governance a priority to ensure India's self-reliance: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the launch of 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured that his government has made 'water governance' a priority in its policies and decisions to ensure the vision of India's self-reliance. He said this while virtually addressing the launch of 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign.

"Our government has made water governance a priority in its policies and decisions. In the last six years, many steps have been taken in this direction": said Prime Minister Modi at the launch of the campaign on World Water Day. "Today, when we are trying for rapid development, it is not possible without ensuring water security, without ensuring effective water management. The vision of India's development, the vision of India's self-reliance, is dependent on our water sources, is dependent on our water connectivity," said PM Modi.

"India's development vision, its self-reliance is dependent on water connectivity. That's why our government has prioritized water governance in its policies. More rainwater harvesting facilities means less dependence on groundwater," PM Modi reiterated. "For the first time after independence, a government is working so seriously with regard to water testing. And I am also happy that in this campaign of water testing, sisters and daughters living in our village are being added," said PM Modi.

"With the introduction of Catch The Rain, a major step has also been taken for the Ken-Betwa link Canal. This agreement is important to realize Atal ji's dream in the interest of millions of families of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," PM Modi said. "The agreement of Ken Betwa Link Project heralds the beginning of inter-state cooperation to implement the vision of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to carry water from areas that have surplus water to drought-prone and water deficit areas, through the interlinking of rivers. This project involves the transfer of water from the Ken to the Betwa River through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project," read a statement by PMO.

It will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh ha, drinking water supply to about 62 lakh people and also generate 103 MW of hydropower. The Project will be of immense benefit to the water-starved region of Bundelkhand, especially to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh. It will pave the way for more interlinking of river projects to ensure that scarcity of water does not become an inhibitor for development in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign on World Water Day i.e. today via video conferencing. In the presence of the Prime Minister, the signing of historic Memorandum of Agreement between the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to implement the Ken Betwa Link Project, the first project of the National Perspective Plan for interlinking of rivers, also took place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo organisers to bar most international volunteers

Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Monday that Japan would not allow in volunteers from overseas except for some who are deemed essential, after it decided to bar international spectators amid public concerns over the novel coronavirus. Tokyo...

Another senior woman leader resigns from Congress in Kerala

Eds Adds details Wayanad Ker, Mar 22 PTI In yet another blow to the Congress in poll-bound Kerala, AICC member and KPCC Vice- President K C Rosakutty on Monday resigned from the partys primary membershipand decided to associate with the rul...

Trump could be culpable for his role in US Capitol riot: ex-prosecutor

Former president Donald Trump could be culpable for his role in the January 6 US Capitol riot, an ex-top prosecutor who previously led the criminal investigation into the incident said.Michael Sherwin, the former acting DC US attorney, also...

Gujarat: 1,128 labourers have died in accidents in 2 years

A total of 1,128 labourers attached to the agricultural and construction sectors have died due to accidents in the last two years in Gujarat, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.Responding to a set of questions during Question Hour, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021