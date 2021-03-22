China frees 8 Hong Kongers jailed earlier for illegal border crossing

China has freed eight Hong Kongers jailed last year for illegally crossing the border after they completed their prison term, police in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen said on Monday.

They have been deported, Shenzhen police said.

They were among 12 activists whose boat was intercepted at sea by mainland authorities in August 2020 allegedly en route to the democratic island of Taiwan.

