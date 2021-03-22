Left Menu

BJP MP slams Maharashtra CM for allegedly backing Sachin Waze

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rakesh Singh on Monday in Lok Sabha slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly backing Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze who is in NIA custody for his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:11 IST
BJP MP slams Maharashtra CM for allegedly backing Sachin Waze
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rakesh Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rakesh Singh on Monday in Lok Sabha slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly backing Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze who is in NIA custody for his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence. Singh said, "Perhaps it is the first incident of the country where the CM holds a press conference in support of the API who was given a target of Rs 100 crore,"

"CM says that he is the best Police personnel in the country. How does this happen?" he asked. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Thackeray alleging that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Param Bir Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction. In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

He had alleged that Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan to start private imports of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for sale

A private company in Pakistan will begin receiving shipments of Chinas CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine this week for commercial sale, an official at the companys local partner told Reuters on Monday. Pakistan, one of the first countries ...

Parliament passes insurance amendment bill to raise FDI limit to 74 pc

The Parliament on Monday approved a Bill to increase Foreign Direct Investment FDI limit in the insurance sector from 49 percent to 74 percent with the Lok Sabha passing the proposed law by a voice vote.The Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 wa...

Doctors in Hungary urge volunteers to join overwhelmed COVID-19 wards

An appeal went out on Monday for volunteers to join hospital staff treating coronavirus patients in northwestern Hungary, as doctors said COVID-19 wards were overwhelmed, with the pressure only set to mount during the next few weeks. New in...

Olympics-Tokyo organisers to bar most international volunteers

Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Monday that Japan would not allow in volunteers from overseas except for some who are deemed essential, after it decided to bar international spectators amid public concerns over the novel coronavirus. Tokyo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021