2 booked for sexually harassing minor girl in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:15 IST
Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl here, an officer said on Monday.

The incident was reported at the Purkazi Police Station in the district on Sunday, the officer said.

The accused – Sonu and Akshay – were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and are absconding, police said.

According to the girl’s father, the duo worked with him at a brick kiln in the area.

