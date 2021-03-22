Army jawan shoots self dead in Jammu

A 26-year-old army jawan has shot himself dead using his service rifle inside a camp here, officials said on Monday.

Nitish Mishra, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was on the sentry duty when he shot himself in the head at his Raipir camp in Belicharana area late Sunday night, they said.

The soldier died instantly, they said, adding his body was removed by police for medical and legal formalities.

Police have started investigation in the incident, the officials said, adding the post-mortem of the body was conducted at a hospital this morning and later handed over to the concerned unit.

The motive behind the soldier taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said.

