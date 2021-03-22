Left Menu

Huawei lawyers to focus on witness refusal to testify in U.S. extradition

The defence has argued that abuses of process, including alleged coordination between Canadian and American authorities during her detainment, should invalidate the extradition. Canadian border officials questioned Meng for three hours before federal police arrested her on a U.S. warrant in December 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:33 IST
Huawei lawyers to focus on witness refusal to testify in U.S. extradition

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearings on Monday are expected to focus on a former Canadian police officer who refused to testify despite being a key witness to the core allegations that Canadian and American authorities inappropriately coordinated Meng's arrest.

Meng, 49, is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng says she is innocent and is fighting her extradition from house arrest in Vancouver. If extradited, Meng will face trial for bank fraud in the United States. The defence has argued that abuses of process, including alleged coordination between Canadian and American authorities during her detainment, should invalidate the extradition.

Canadian border officials questioned Meng for three hours before federal police arrested her on a U.S. warrant in December 2018. Border officials seized Meng's electronic devices and they later admitted to have given the passcodes to police in error. On Friday defence lawyer Scott Fenton told the British Columbia Supreme Court judge that he would begin on Monday by questioning why Ben Chang, an ex-Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer they allege passed identifying details of Meng's electronic devices to the FBI, has not been forced to testify.

Last week, Fenton and another defence lawyer Mona Duckett disputed the stated motives of Canadian border officials when they were questioning Meng before her arrest by police, arguing that they were carrying out a covert investigation for the FBI. Canadian officials testified in November and December 2020 that they were following normal procedures. Lawyers for the Canadian government have called the defence team's argument an unfounded "conspiracy," and stated that officials on both sides of the border followed due processes.

Meng's arrest has chilled diplomatic ties between China and Canada. Shortly after Meng's arrest, Beijing detained two Canadians on espionage charges. The trial of Michael Spavor ended on Friday, while that of Michael Kovrig will start on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will open in IPL to understand role as opener and open slot for someone like Surya, says Kohli

Virat Kohli on Monday said that if Suryakumar Yadav continues to bat in the manner he is doing right now, then the Indian skipper would be willing to play any kind of role that the team needs him to. On Saturday, India defeated England in t...

Pakistan to start private imports of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for sale

A private company in Pakistan will begin receiving shipments of Chinas CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine this week for commercial sale, an official at the companys local partner told Reuters on Monday. Pakistan, one of the first countries ...

Parliament passes insurance amendment bill to raise FDI limit to 74 pc

The Parliament on Monday approved a Bill to increase Foreign Direct Investment FDI limit in the insurance sector from 49 percent to 74 percent with the Lok Sabha passing the proposed law by a voice vote.The Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 wa...

Doctors in Hungary urge volunteers to join overwhelmed COVID-19 wards

An appeal went out on Monday for volunteers to join hospital staff treating coronavirus patients in northwestern Hungary, as doctors said COVID-19 wards were overwhelmed, with the pressure only set to mount during the next few weeks. New in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021