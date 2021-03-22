DS Group's Noble Water Conservation Initiatives Emphasize on 'Valuing Water', the Theme of World Water Day 2021

Over 550 water conservation structures lead to a cumulative storage capacity of more than 33 Lakh Cubic Meter, benefit nearly 60,000 people and brings over 1000 hectare under irrigation New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group has restored over 550 water conservation structures across the country that has led to a cumulative storage capacity of more than 33 Lakh Cubic Meter, along with 83,000 cubic meter of soil conservation. An area of over 1000 hectares has been bought under irrigation with an increase in crop intensity by 1.5 times, touching the lives of more than 60,000 people. The creation of water conservation and harvesting structures and reviving and rejuvenating the traditional water recharging structures has not only made potable water accessible to many, it has also enhanced the livelihood prospects of local communities manifold. The DS Group believes in building sustainable communities that are economically, environmentally and socially healthy and resilient. The company undertakes projects in critical areas such as Water Conservation, Livelihood Enhancement, Education and any relevant programs that help the communities and have a long term sustainable impact. ‘Water conservation’ is a key focus area for the Group and many projects have been commissioned for water harvesting and conservation to replenish the ground water and increase water availability in water stressed areas in various parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat. The customized programs work to improve water security in the areas identified as water critical by encouraging proactive participation of local communities by using & reviving traditional methods of water conservation. This has led to the increase of water table by around 10-20 meters in the project areas. The company is also creating Water Economic Zones through Integrated Watershed Development in Udaipur. It is an integrated watershed development project, spread over an area of around 11,000 hectares in Alsigarh and Kurabad and reaches out to more than 23,000 people of 26 villages. The project focuses on augmenting natural resources, particularly water and soil, to increase the productivity of land, thus improving the quality of life of tribal and rural community through value addition in on-farm and off-farm activities. The Group has already constructed 263 soil and water conservation structures such as Anicuts or Check Dams, Mini Percolation Tanks or Earthen Dams apart from other soil conservation measures like Continuous Contour Trenches, Gabion, Gully Plugs, Recharge Pits, etc. in the WEZ project area. These water harvesting structures have storage and recharge capacity of about 17,57,309 Cubic Meter. Around 81,267 cubic meter of Continuous Contour trenches have been constructed, which can recharge additional 3,71,858 cubic meter of water in an average monsoon. These soil conservation measures also reduces the soil erosion, which improves the life of harvesting structures. Many other projects are underway in water deficient areas like Bundelkhad in UP, Thar and Kutch dessert area in Gujarat; Sikar Karauli, Dungarpur areas of Rajasthan and springs recharge and rejuvenation in Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh besides others. With a vision to build sustainable communities by leveraging local resources and network, it has been the Group’s endeavour to contribute towards addressing the water insufficiency of the country. Consistent efforts have been towards sensitizing the communities to ‘Value Water’.

About DS Group The Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group is a multi-business corporation with a strong Indian and international presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth and innovation. The key Business Pillars of the Group are Tobacco, Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Agri and other Investments. Catch salt and spices, Catch Beverages, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, Rajnigandha, Rajnigandha Pearls, Pulse, BABA, Tulsi,The Manu Maharani and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today. Guided by a clear set of values and built on a strong foundation of philanthropy, corporate social responsibility is an integral part of the Group’s business objectives to enhance livelihoods and build sustainable communities. Future-focused, the Group has been steadily expanding its ‘green’ initiatives, including Energy and Water Conservation, to reflect its response to what the world needs and its own role as a committed corporate citizen.

Image 1: Check Dam with water overflowing Image 2: Earthern Dam PWR PWR

