Russia says regrets U.S. decision not to support Putin-Biden talks

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday it regretted that the United States did not support President Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold video talks with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on March 19 or 22.

"Another opportunity is missed for finding a way out of the deadlock, caused by Washington, in Russian-American relations. Responsibility for this lies entirely with the United States," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

Putin said on Thursday that he and Biden should hold live online talks in the coming days after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low.

