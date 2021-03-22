Kenyan policemen have case to answer in 2012 death of British aristocrat - judge

Four Kenyan policemen have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012, a judge in Mombasa ruled on Monday.

"The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arrested in good health," High Court Judge Erick Ogolla ruled.

