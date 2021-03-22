Left Menu

SC adjourns hearing of Congress leader's plea against restriction on use of social media as a condition for grant of bail

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Congress leader Sachin Choudhary challenging condition imposed on him by the Allahabad High Court while granting bail that he will not use social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:10 IST
SC adjourns hearing of Congress leader's plea against restriction on use of social media as a condition for grant of bail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Congress leader Sachin Choudhary challenging condition imposed on him by the Allahabad High Court while granting bail that he will not use social media. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde adjourned the matter and said it will be heard next week.

The apex court had earlier agreed to examine whether the prohibition on the use of social media can be prescribed as a pre-condition for granting bail. It had earlier issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government while refusing to interfere with an order passed by the Allahabad high court on May 20 last year which granted bail to Choudhary on the condition that he will not use social media while the trial was pending against him in a case.

Last year on April 11, the Uttar Pradesh police had filed an FIR against Choudhary for various offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition (section 124A) and promoting enmity between religious groups (section 153-A), and Disaster Management Act. The case was registered after a press conference allegedly held by Choudhary in April questioning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Approaching the apex court, Choudhary contested imposition of restrictions on the use of social media as a condition for bail saying that it is violative of freedom of speech under Article 19 of the Constitution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar coup opponents win new support in ethnic borderlands

Dozens of civil society organisations from Myanmars restive Rakhine state have joined condemnation of last months coup in a further sign of ethnic minorities on the countrys fringes uniting against the army as bloodshed grows. The western s...

Hungary approves new Chinese vaccine, and CoviShield for emergency use

Hungary is the first European Union EU country to approve for emergency use Chinas CanSino Biologics coronavirus vaccine and CoviShield, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca shot, the Hungarian surgeon general said on Monday.New infections...

Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silver

India won the gold medal in the mens skeet team event while the women settled for silver on the fourth competition day of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Monday. The Indian team of Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, and Angad Vir Sing...

No outsider in politics, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Partys Vanathi Srinivasan, his opponent from Coimbatore South constituency, saying that it was faulty logic, in the context of Indian politics, to call someone an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021