Left Menu

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:11 IST
Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not arise, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

We got information that Deshmukh was hospitalised at that time in Nagpur. The allegation (of Singh) pertains to exactly the same period when he was in hospitalThere is a hospital certificate,'' Pawar told reporters in Delhi.

In his eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh on Saturday claimed Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels.

Singh had also alleged in the letter that Deshmukh had called Mumbai police API Sachin Waze around mid-February at the ministers official residence and told him to collect Rs 100 crore a month.

Deshmukh had rubbished the charges the same day.

Deshmukh was admitted to a Nagpur hospital between February 5 and February 15 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was being analysed from February 15 to February 27, Pawar said during the media briefing.

The NCP chief also read out a certificate from the hospital in this regard.

''All (state) government records also say that for the entire three weeks, he (Deshmukh) was not in Bombay (Mumbai).

He was in Nagpur, which is his home town. Thats why in such a situation, the question (of seeking resignation) does not arise, Pawar said.

The former Union minister also said that there is no substance in the BJPs demand that Deshmukh should step down till the time allegations against him are probed.

Referring to Singhs letter, Pawar also wondered why the IPS officer took a month to level the allegation if he had the information that Deshmukh had called Waze around mid- February and asked him to collect funds.

The NCP president said the main case pertains to an explosives-laden vehicle being taken near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence.

Pawar said the ATS has arrested two persons in connection with the death of businessmen Mansukh Hiran, whose vehicle was used to carry the explosives.

''The main case was that and I think the Bombay ATS is going in the right direction,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar coup opponents win new support in ethnic borderlands

Dozens of civil society organisations from Myanmars restive Rakhine state have joined condemnation of last months coup in a further sign of ethnic minorities on the countrys fringes uniting against the army as bloodshed grows. The western s...

Hungary approves new Chinese vaccine, and CoviShield for emergency use

Hungary is the first European Union EU country to approve for emergency use Chinas CanSino Biologics coronavirus vaccine and CoviShield, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca shot, the Hungarian surgeon general said on Monday.New infections...

Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silver

India won the gold medal in the mens skeet team event while the women settled for silver on the fourth competition day of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Monday. The Indian team of Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, and Angad Vir Sing...

No outsider in politics, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Partys Vanathi Srinivasan, his opponent from Coimbatore South constituency, saying that it was faulty logic, in the context of Indian politics, to call someone an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021