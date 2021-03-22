EU agrees China sanctions over Xinjiang abuses; first in three decades

EU agrees China sanctions over Xinjiang abuses; first in three decadesReuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:14 IST
European Union foreign ministers formally agreed on Monday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, one EU diplomat said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown.
The ministers approved the travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese individuals and one entity, whose names will be made public later on Monday, accusing them of rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.
EU envoys had pre-approved the measures last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- Chinese
- China
- European Union
- Xinjiang
ALSO READ
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi says Hong Kong electoral system must be improved for stability
Chinese exports surge as global demand recovers from virus
China says it's ready to provide vaccines to overseas Chinese, Olympians
China will engage with all parties in Myanmar post-military coup: Chinese FM
China & India should not "undercut" each other; must create 'enabling conditions' to resolve border issue: Chinese FM Wang