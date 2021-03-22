Left Menu

EU agrees China sanctions over Xinjiang abuses; first in three decades

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:14 IST
European Union foreign ministers formally agreed on Monday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, one EU diplomat said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The ministers approved the travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese individuals and one entity, whose names will be made public later on Monday, accusing them of rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

EU envoys had pre-approved the measures last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

