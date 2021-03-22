Left Menu

Elgar Parishad case: Court denies bail to activist Stan Swamy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:25 IST
Elgar Parishad case: Court denies bail to activist Stan Swamy

A special NIA court here on Monday rejected the bail plea filed by tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Additional sessions court judge DE Kothalikar rejected bail pleas of 83-year-old Swamy on merits as well as well as on the medical grounds.

Swamy, a Jesuit priest and activist, was arrested from Ranchi in October, 2020, and has since been lodged at the Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai.

In his plea, Swamy had said that he was suffering from Parkinson's disease and has lost the ability to hear from both his ears. He had also stated that while in the Taloja prison, he had to be shifted to the prison hospital owing to his ill health.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed Swamy's bail plea saying the probe had revealed that Swamy was a staunch supporter of organisations such as 'Vistapan Virodhi Jan Vikas Andolan' and 'People's Union for Civil Liberties', which were working as ''fronts of the CPI (Maoist)''.

Swamy's lawyer Sharif Shaikh had told the special court that the activist was not a flight risk and he will not jump bail.

Swamy also said in his plea that his name was not even part of the original FIR but it was added in the remand application in 2018 by the police as a suspected accused.

Swamy said he worked for Dalits and Adivasis and not for Maoists.

Shaikh had said the NIA had failed to find anything incriminating against Swamy in the raids conducted at his home in Ranchi.

Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty, who appeared for the NIA, opposed Swamy's bail application, saying he was involved with the banned Communist Party of India (CPI) (Maoist).

Shetty said Swamy was a staunch supporter of organisations such as Vistapan Virodhi Jan Vikas Andolan and People's Union for Civil Liberties involved in activities for CPI (Maoists).

The NIA also claimed that it had found incriminating material on Swamy's laptop.

It said the agency had evidence to prove that Swamy was involved in the conspiracy.

Swamy's previous medical emergency bail plea on the ground that he was susceptible to contract coronavirus while in prison, was rejected by the NIA court soon after his arrest.

Swamy then filed the present bail plea in November 2020.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon- Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts.

The Pune Police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar coup opponents win new support in ethnic borderlands

Dozens of civil society organisations from Myanmars restive Rakhine state have joined condemnation of last months coup in a further sign of ethnic minorities on the countrys fringes uniting against the army as bloodshed grows. The western s...

Hungary approves new Chinese vaccine, and CoviShield for emergency use

Hungary is the first European Union EU country to approve for emergency use Chinas CanSino Biologics coronavirus vaccine and CoviShield, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca shot, the Hungarian surgeon general said on Monday.New infections...

Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silver

India won the gold medal in the mens skeet team event while the women settled for silver on the fourth competition day of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Monday. The Indian team of Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, and Angad Vir Sing...

No outsider in politics, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Partys Vanathi Srinivasan, his opponent from Coimbatore South constituency, saying that it was faulty logic, in the context of Indian politics, to call someone an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021