Illegal arms factory unearthed in UP, 2 arrested

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:26 IST
An illegal arms factory was unearthed by a police team in a village on the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border and two arms smugglers were arrested, officials said here on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the raid was conducted near Katiya Baba temple in Nauranga village Sunday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tada said.

One of the accused, identified as Amrendra Thakur, was held while he was waiting for a buyer to sell a carbine for Rs 2.5 lakh, the SP said.

Based on the information received from him, a raid was carried out behind his house and the factory was unearthed, the officer said, adding that the other accused, Raju Sharma, was arrested in the process.

Along with one countrymade carbine, 30 cartridges of 9mm, 50 cartridges of 315 bore, one countrymade revolver and some equipment used for manufacturing arms, the police also recovered from them two arms licences, which appeared to be forged, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged against four people, including Thakur's father and uncle, at the Bairia Police Station. PTI CORR SAB MGA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

