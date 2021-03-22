Aligarh: Head constable killed over property dispute

Aligarh: Head constable killed over property disputePTI | Aligarh | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:44 IST
A Delhi Police head constable was allegedly killed by his two brothers and a nephew over a property dispute, according to an official.
Amarpal (50) was on his way back to Delhi on a motorcycle on Sunday evening when the accused attacked him with clubs at Data Khurd village under the Pisawa police station area.
A dispute over property led to the killing, police said, adding that Amarpal was left bleeding profusely after which villagers raised an alarm and informed his sister. Amarpal was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. SP (Rural) Shubham Patel told reporters that according to a report filed by the victim's family, the assailants included his two brothers--Mahaveer Singh and Nepal Singh--and a nephew.
Patel said special teams have been formed to trace the assailants, who are on the run.
