MP: Man, son held for hitting mentally unwell person in Indore

A father-son duo was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after a video showing them beating up a mentally unwell homeless person went viral on social media, police said.

Praveen Kumar Ajmera (53) and his son Mohit (25) hit the person on Sunday claiming he was throwing stones at their car, said MG police station in charge Dharamvir Singh Nagar.

The car has been seized and further probe is underway, he added.

