Chinese court will set date later for verdict in trial of Canadian Kovrig-state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:54 IST
The Beijing Second Intermediate People's Court held a trial for Canadian Michael Kovrig on Monday and said it will set a date later for the verdict, according to Chinese state media.

China arrested Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant.

