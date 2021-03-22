Chinese court will set date later for verdict in trial of Canadian Kovrig-state media

Chinese court will set date later for verdict in trial of Canadian Kovrig-state mediaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:54 IST
The Beijing Second Intermediate People's Court held a trial for Canadian Michael Kovrig on Monday and said it will set a date later for the verdict, according to Chinese state media.
China arrested Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese exports surge as global demand recovers from virus
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi says Hong Kong electoral system must be improved for stability
China says it's ready to provide vaccines to overseas Chinese, Olympians
INSIGHT-Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by U.S. tensions, staff defections
China will engage with all parties in Myanmar post-military coup: Chinese FM